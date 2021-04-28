Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault; 10-Year Prison Sentence Suspended

Rap star Kodak Black has reached a plea deal for sexually assaulting a high school student.

The rapper was in court today (April 28th) in Florence, South Carolina over a February 2016 incident when he was 21-years-old.

A girl claimed Kodak raped her in a hotel room after his performance at the Treasure City Nightclub in Florence in February of 2016. The girl, who was not a minor when the crime occurred, said Kodak forced her onto a bed at the Comfort Inn and Suites and committed sexual battery.

The girl maintained Kodak forced her to have sex, even though she allegedly told him no, and to stop.

The girl also said Kodak bit her on the neck and her right breast, injuries that were revealed when she reported the alleged attack to a nurse at Richmond County High School.

Kodak was eventually indicted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center in November of 2016 after posting a $100,000 bond.

The rap star pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Kodak was facing up to 30 years, although the plea agreement spared him from a lengthier prison sentence.

The rapper was hit with a 10-year sentence, which was suspended for 18 months of probation. He Must also undergo counseling.

And, Kodak Black acknowledged his guilt and apologized to the victim during his court hearing.

In January of 2021, Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, was released from a 3-year prison sentence for lying on a federal application to purchase guns.

The rap star caught a life-changing break after Donald Trump pardoned him on his last day in office as POTUS.