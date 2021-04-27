Kodak Black Heading To Court This Week Over Rape Allegation

Kodak Black is heading to court in Florence, South Carolina to battle a rape charge.

Reports say that the troubled rap star, Kodak Black, will face a judge in court this week to address criminal sexual battery (changed for misconduct) charges lifted against him.

He and his legal team will appear in a Florence County court (in South Carolina) on Wednesday, April 28th for the assault that happened in February of 2016.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the Treasure City nightclub during a show.

The young lady reported this crime to a Richland County school nurse, who in turn called the local authorities, making them aware of her accusation.

She alleged that he took her to Comfort Inn and Suites in Florence County, ripped off her clothes, bit her, and raped her there.

He was locked up and later released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $100K bond.

At 23-years-old, the “Wake Up in the Sky” artist has had his share of run-ins with the law.

In 2015, he was arrested for weed possession. A year later, the aforementioned sexual battery arrest happened.

Two months after that, April 2016, he was arrested for possession of weapons by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and several traffic violations.

The next month, May 2016, he was arrested in Broward County on outstanding warrants connected to charges of false imprisonment and armed robbery. He stayed in jail for three months and was later sentenced to one year of house arrest and five years of probation, community service, anger management, and community control supervision programs.

In February of 2017, he was arrested for violating his house arrest sentence and assaulting a Club Climaxx bartender in Miami.

On April 21st of that same year, he was accused of grabbing the arm of his anger management counselor because she threatened to call 911 on him.

He eventually was found guilty of five counts of violating his house arrest and sentenced to 364 days in prison.

In January of 2018, Kodak Black was arrested on more weapons and drug charges. This time child support/ neglect allegations were connected to the charges.

In April of 2019, he was arrested for more weapons charges and during his time locked up has claimed that the jails are trying to kill him.

He was eventually let out of his three-year present sentence for lying on a federal application to buy guns, after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Since he was 18 years old, he has been toying for the prison. This might be the example that the rapper has been dreading.

If he is found guilty of the charges on Wednesday, he may face up to 30 days in prison.