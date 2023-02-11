Kodak Black In College: Rapper Says He’s Enrolled At Arizona State University

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black continued his studies after earning his GED while he was in jail.

Kodak Black revealed he’s a student at Arizona State University.

Last year, Kodak Black told fans he was going to college but didn’t name the school. This week, the Florida-bred rapper mentioned the university while talking about the Super Bowl festivities in Arizona.

“Arizona been one of my states,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Fun fact: I’m really enrolled in ASU college after getting my GED in jail. I’m just in love with applying myself although money so long can teach the school something.”

He added, “Anyways, yea it’s lit this week ‘AZ’ Super Bowl week. I’m in my mood. I’m home in my comfort zone real comfy.”

Kodak Black earned his GED in 2018. At the time, he was behind bars for probation violations.

“I just received my high school diploma today and although it is a big accomplishment for me I am yearning for more,” he wrote in 2018. “I appreciate my teachers Mr. Williams and Mr. Ward for those times when I would get frustrated you worked diligently to make sure I had the right materials and was ready for this big day.”

Kodak Black will perform at a Super Bowl party at the Varsity Tavern in Tempe on Friday (February 10). Arizona State University’s main campus is located in Tempe.