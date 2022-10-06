Kodak Black Calls For BET Boycott After Latto’s ‘Big Energy’ Wins Song Of The Year 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black is furious that BET gave Latto the win, saying she only got the award because of a “woman empowerment” plot.

While Latto is celebrating her win at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, where she scooped the top spot in the Song of the Year category for “Big Energy,” Kodak Black is furious, and wants fans to boycott the rap platform.

The Florida native was in the running alongside Latto for “Super Gremlin,” the hit single from his No. 1 album, Back for Everything.

However, Latto earned the win over Kodak’s single in a category that also included Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go); Jack Harlow, “First Class”; Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot S###; Future feat. Drake & Tems, “Wait for You”; and Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy.”

According to Kodak Black, Latto won in a women empowerment “plot” orchestrated against him by BET. He took to social media on Wednesday to call out the network for giving the award to Latto, who he mockingly called “Frappuccino.”

“This whole s### looked like a damn plot,” he said during an Instagram Live session. “They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that s###. I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to Frappuccino.”

Latto Responds To Kodak Black

Latto clearly caught wind of her former collaborator‘s comments, taking to her own social media platforms with a classy response. She posted a series of photos of herself with the caption “Frappuccino,” on Instagram before taking to Twitter to pose a question. “What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like??? 👅,” the “It’s Giving” rapper penned. Check out her posts below.

What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like??? 👅 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 6, 2022

Nonetheless, Kodak Black had more to say on the subject. He upped the ante from his previous comments calling for a BET boycott. He also said the award should have gone to Glorilla instead of “that hating ass mutt.”

“The Woman Empowerment S### Kool ! Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It!” he began. “Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating Ass Mutt 🐶”

He then tagged Connie Orlando, executive vice president at BET, and called for her sacking. Finally, Kodak Black stated, “Everyone Needa Boycott,” BET. “Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN !!!,” he added. Check out his comments in full at the end of the page.

Meanwhile, Latto has another reason to celebrate. According to Chart Data, “Big Energy” is now the longest charting solo female rap song in Hot 100 history.