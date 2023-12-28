Kodak Black Calls On Hamas To Release All Israeli Hostages

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black has shared his thoughts on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. The Florida-raised recording artist showed his support for his “Hebrew homies.”

TMZ published a video of Kodak Black showing off a $20,000 ring featuring the Star of David, a symbol of Jewish identity. Black also used the moment to call for Hamas to release any Israeli hostages.

“The Star of David. And it’s just like perfect timing,” Kodak Black said in the clip. “Perfect timing cause, unfortunately, we’re dealing with this tragedy over there in Israel.”

On October 7, Hamas-led militants conducted a terrorist attack inside Israeli territory, causing over 1,000 deaths. Numerous Israeli citizens were taken captive as well.

Israel then began a counter-operation which included a blockade and bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian death toll has reportedly surpassed 20,000 lives lost.

Kodak Black, the son of a Haitian immigrant, also added, “Isreal’s a chosen land, just like Haiti. So if my word means anything, I want all the hostages free. Free all the hostages… Build Israel.”

Hamas has freed some hostages in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. After a brief ceasefire, the fighting in the region continued. Israel is said to be expanding its offensive into refugee camps in central Gaza.

Kodak Black apparently filmed his message calling for the release of Israeli hostages after getting arrested for cocaine possession on December 7. Broward County, Florida officials released him on a $5,000 bond.

However, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, later returned to federal custody for violating his supervised release. The 26-year-old entertainer remained on probation for a previous federal gun case.