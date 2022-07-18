Kodak Black’s Lawyer Demands Proof Seized Drugs Are Real

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Attorney Bradford Cohen wants to inspect the alleged evidence against his client Kodak Black in a drug case.

Kodak Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen asked a court to allow the attorney to inspect evidence from his client’s latest arrest.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Cohen filed a motion to test the alleged drugs seized by police during a traffic stop in Florida.

Last week, Kodak Black was arrested on drug charges. Police said they found 31 white tablets of oxycodone in his vehicle.

Cohen claimed it would be “impossible” to defend the Atlantic Records rapper without independently testing the alleged drugs. The attorney argued an inspection was “essential” for a proper defense.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol because the tint of his SUV’s windows appeared to be darker than the legal limit. Police also said the registration for his vehicle was expired.

Authorities allegedly found a bag of pills and $75,000 in cash while searching Kodak Black’s vehicle. He was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest,” Cohen said regarding his client’s legal woes. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Kodak Black was released on bond. He commented on his arrest in an Instagram post, writing, “SMH ! Not Again.”