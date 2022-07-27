Kodak Black Let Loose From GPS Monitoring After Clerical Error

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A GPS monitoring device was mistakenly put on Kodak Black despite a judge ruling it wasn’t necessary while he’s out on bond.

Kodak Black scored a legal victory to stop GPS monitoring while he’s out on bond.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Kodak Black wasn’t required to have GPS monitoring following his drug arrest. A monitoring device was mistakenly placed on the controversial rapper despite a judge deeming it to be “not necessary.”

“Honorable Magistrate Judge Goodman signed the written order which states the pretrial release conditions for the Defendant,” Kodak Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen noted. “On page three (3) of the written order under the title ‘Location Monitoring Program’ there is no ‘check mark’ next to the condition that reads ‘Active GPS Monitoring.’ It does however state and checks off the box that states ‘location monitoring technology at the discretion of officer.’ The probation officer in turn requested a GPS monitoring device be placed on the Defendant, at his own expense.”

Cohen requested to have the device removed on three occasions. But authorities refused to do so based on the written order “allowing the probation officers the discretion to choose and place the GPS monitor on the Defendant.”

Judge Jonathan Goodman clarified the order on Wednesday (July 27).

“At the hearing, after argument specifically discussing the probation officers request for GPS monitoring, the undersigned denied the request,” he wrote. “The box for GPS monitoring on the bond is not checked. Although another box for GPS monitoring at the officer’s discretion is checked, that language applies only if the Court entered GPS monitoring as a condition, which was specifically not done here. So, Defendant is not required to wear a GPS monitor. But if the officer has specific grounds to again request GPS monitoring, then it can certainly make another request.”

Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on July 15. He was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The Atlantic Records artist accused police of harassing him in a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday (July 26). He threatened to file a lawsuit, claiming he’s the victim of character assassination and racial profiling.