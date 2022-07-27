Kodak Black Threatens Lawsuit; Claims “I’m Being Racially Profiled” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black says he should never have been arrested in the first place and claimed cops are harassing him.

Kodak Black claims his latest arrest is a result of harassment from the cops and says he’s planning on taking legal action after being “racially profiled.”

The Pompano Beach, Florida native was arrested on July, 15 after being stopped by Florida Highway Patrol. They claimed his tints were not legal and found Oxycodone pills and nearly $75,000 cash during a search of his vehicle. Kodak is currently on house arrest and must seek permission from the court to leave unless for medical reasons or court appearances. He is also required to submit to regular drug testing and faces going back to jail.

However, Kodak Black and his attorney state the medication was legally prescribed by a doctor after the rapper got shot earlier this year. The “Super Gremlin” hitmaker goes further, stating cops should never have stopped him in the first place.

Kodak Black Says It’s “Character Assassination”

“This S### bogus Af I feel like This a character assassination issue Kuz theirs no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired,” Kodak said. “That’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane.”

He added,” Ima Sue these people for every dollar I gotta spend bout this s### !”

Kodak Black claims he’s being “racially profiled,” and deserves his freedom. “With everything I do for my community,” he added, “I should be getting love , respect and support from the authorities ! To move freely , not getting arrested for expired tag and dark windows.”

The rapper was honored by Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness with a proclamation marking June 11th Kodak Black Day as recognition for his numerous charitable contributions to his city.

While he acknowledged he could have prevented his arrest by ensuring his vehicle tags and tints were legit, Kodak says he’s being treated unfairly. “I should have a pass to drive with tints due to my status AT LEAST !!! I show all this love round here just to get slapped in the face 😔” he added.

Check out the tweets from Kodak Black below.

Twitter Kodak Black

Twitter Kodak Black