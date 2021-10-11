Kodak Black Creeps Out Social Media By Grabbing His Mom’s Butt

Social media users were confused and grossed out after seeing Kodak Black grabbing his own mother’s butt in a viral video.

Kodak Black baffled and disturbed social media users who saw him grab his own mother’s butt.

In a viral clip, Kodak Black was seen gripping his mom’s buttocks while the two danced. The video showed him laughing as he touched her backside multiple times.

The footage began with the controversial artist cupping his mother’s butt cheek as someone shouted, “Ohhh!” off-camera. After fondling her, he attempted to kiss her on the mouth before resuming their dance.

Nah Kodak violating his own mommas ass cheeks is WILD!!!!! 😭🤦🏽‍♂️ What in the Z s### is this yall Florida nlggas some sick sickos #Repent pic.twitter.com/dcfOcDd5mS — † MΞKA JxCKSON † (@dontfollowmekaa) October 10, 2021

Somehow, the video got even more awkward as it progressed. About a minute into their dance, Kodak Black’s mom appeared to be walking away from him. While she was turned around, her son put his hand on her behind again.

When the Atlantic Records rapper’s mother took a few steps away from him, he reached out and grabbed her butt once more. But this time, he squeezed her rear. His mother quickly spun around and playfully slapped at him as he laughed.

The clip of Kodak Black getting handsy with his mom emerged after he scared fans with some concerning Twitter posts. He claimed he was thinking about killing himself before deactivating his account.

Kodak Black later insisted he wasn’t a danger to himself in an update on Instagram. He apologized for worrying people, thanked those that checked in on him and said he just need a vacation.

“I’m not suicidal and have no plans on harming myself,” he insisted.

Check out some of the reactions to the viral video of Kodak Black’s odd behavior below.

Why I'm seeing kodak black grabbing his mom's ass on my timeline 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8CMYx9kNRu — 🎃𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙧𝙚𝙙 Blazer👻 (@speartoswitch_) October 11, 2021

seeing kodak grab his moms goodies just ruined my day pic.twitter.com/EFRijWgCLE — jas 🍒 (@sinfulpsyche) October 10, 2021

Just saw what Kodak did with his Moms pic.twitter.com/J4BSM5sbuo — DOUG 🎃 (@waititsdoug) October 11, 2021

Kodak black dancing with his mom pic.twitter.com/rYF7Z2BSDm — King Clown (@ak_clown) October 11, 2021

Me to that video of kodak grabbing his mom butt pic.twitter.com/adH38lEfEL — Ti Tonton (@_TakingFlight) October 11, 2021

I’m actually uncomfortable with Kodak Black touching his moms ass like that 😕 kid keeps getting weird and weirder every single day. I can see why Jackboy like him from a distance . — Chrislene Georges (@Chrizzyness) October 11, 2021

Y’all seen Kodak grab his moms ass? Y’all do that? pic.twitter.com/ihyyyJYyMs — Monie ™ (@PaisleyPretty) October 11, 2021

for the love of God PLEASE stop putting that video of kodak grabbing his moms ass on my timeline — Professional Hating Ass N#### (@kahangelic) October 11, 2021