Kodak Black Peforms In His Boxers, Instantly Goes Viral & Sparks Concerns

Kodak Black stripped down to just his boxers during a live performance in Austin, Texas, drawing loud cheers from the crowd and instant concern online.
The Hip-Hop artist hit the stage at the Haunted2K 2025 event at Plaza de Toros R3 on Saturday, October 25, wearing nothing but underwear and a pair of sneakers.
Video clips from the night quickly flooded social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), where users reacted with a mix of laughter, confusion, and worry.
Footage shows the rapper confidently moving across the stage as he delivers his set in front of a packed audience. The crowd appeared thrilled by the surprise wardrobe choice, but the internet had a different tone.
“Praying for this young man in all seriousness,” one user posted.
Another wrote, “yea they need to get him some help asap.” A third added, “Everyone on his team doesn’t care about his wellbeing.”
The clips went viral within hours, with hashtags like #KodakBlack and #AustinTexas trending across Hip-Hop pages and entertainment accounts.
This isn’t the first time Kodak’s behavior has raised eyebrows. In May 2025, he delivered a freestyle on ‘On the Radar’ where he openly rapped about drug use, saying he had a “meth habit.”
Earlier that year, he also told his Instagram followers he was “never sober,” a claim he repeated during podcast interviews and livestreams.