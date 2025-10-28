Kodak Black Peforms In His Boxers, Instantly Goes Viral & Sparks Concerns

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black took the stage in Austin wearing only boxers prompting viral reactions and renewed concern over his mental and physical health.

Kodak Black stripped down to just his boxers during a live performance in Austin, Texas, drawing loud cheers from the crowd and instant concern online.

The Hip-Hop artist hit the stage at the Haunted2K 2025 event at Plaza de Toros R3 on Saturday, October 25, wearing nothing but underwear and a pair of sneakers.

Video clips from the night quickly flooded social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), where users reacted with a mix of laughter, confusion, and worry.

Footage shows the rapper confidently moving across the stage as he delivers his set in front of a packed audience. The crowd appeared thrilled by the surprise wardrobe choice, but the internet had a different tone.

Kodak Black wears only boxers on stage during his show in Texas!! 🩲😭



pic.twitter.com/fBm6IsclX6 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 27, 2025

“Praying for this young man in all seriousness,” one user posted.

Another wrote, “yea they need to get him some help asap.” A third added, “Everyone on his team doesn’t care about his wellbeing.”

The clips went viral within hours, with hashtags like #KodakBlack and #AustinTexas trending across Hip-Hop pages and entertainment accounts.

This isn’t the first time Kodak’s behavior has raised eyebrows. In May 2025, he delivered a freestyle on ‘On the Radar’ where he openly rapped about drug use, saying he had a “meth habit.”

Earlier that year, he also told his Instagram followers he was “never sober,” a claim he repeated during podcast interviews and livestreams.