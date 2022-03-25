Kodak Black Reacts To His Engineer Calling Out Latto

Atlanta-bred rapper Latto sparked a week-long conversation on social media after she said an unnamed male artist wanted sex in exchange for a feature on her new album. Some fans believed Kodak Black was the person who slid into Latto’s DMs.

In response to the speculation, Kodak Black tweeted, “That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie 🤣 I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N#### Name On Dat S###.”

Then Black’s engineer/friend shared his thoughts on the matter. Dyryk slammed Latto in his Instagram Story, claiming the “Big Energy” hitmaker tried to “assassinate” his “brother’s character.” He also said Latto was “full of s###.”

An Instagram user commented about Kodak Black under a post by The Shade Room. @janaymbrown suggested Dyryk should have kept quiet and Kodak Black needs to hire a new engineer.

Another user named @almondtann_ defended Dyryk and Kodak Black by arguing fans and blogs ignited the speculation, and both men had the right to offer a response. Black replied to @almondtann_ by typing, “Faxtz Homie.”

The Florida-raised rhymer also addressed Dyryk and Latto during an Instagram Live stream. Kodak Black once again denied being the individual who allegedly sexually harassed Latto.

“We got a fire ass song, that s###’s hard. I want her album to do good. Our s###’s fire. Our s###’s probably the best s### on the album,” stated Black about Latto’s newly-released 777 studio LP.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper added, “My engineer… takes s### personally. He f#### with me. He don’t want to see b###### looking like they’re playing with my talk on the internet. So he responded to that s###. Shorty never said Yak. Can’t say me.”

777 arrived today (March 25) with Kodak Black listed as a guest feature on the “Bussdown” track. Plus, the RCA-backed project contains appearances by 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, and Nardo Wick.