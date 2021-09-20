Kodak Black Recognized for $20K Donation & Speaks on Loss of “Very Close Friend”

Kodak Black also appeared to speak about the passing of close friend WizDaWizard, “It’s hard. I’ve been dealing with losses my whole life.”

Kodak Black was awarded a certificate of recognition from the City of Margate for his $20,000 donation to the child of 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale officer, Jennifer Sepot who died from complications related to COVID-19.

The announcement that the $20k donation will go toward the child’s college fund was made at a ceremony marking the grand opening of the city’s new sporting complex.

“Some of you may know him as a celebrity, but this is an act of charity,” said board member Arlene R. Schwartz.

“On behalf of the city, I have a certificate of recognition to Kodak Black as a thank you for the wonderful action you took to help a child who’s just lost a parent have a college fund and a secure future,” she said.

TMZ reported that the Florida rapper wanted to give back to his community after battling COVID-19 himself. City officials say Kodak also donated money to the children of two FBI agents who were killed in Sunrise.

Expressing his humanity Kodak said, “You know at the end of the day, we’re all we got. This ain’t nothing to do with politics, or white, Black, rich or poor. It’s up to us to help each other in the best way we can.”

Revealing that the officer’s passing hit close to home he said “The stuff with Jennifer, it touched me ‘cause my beautiful girlfriend, she’s expecting my daughter soon.”

Kodak Black then appeared to speak on the death of good friend WizDaWizard, although he did not mention him by name. “I just lost a friend. A very close friend for, like – we’ve been friends for like over 10 years. I just lost him yesterday and he has a beautiful baby girl, too,” he said. “It’s crazy dealin’ with losin’ loved ones and stuff like that. It’s hard. I’ve been dealing with losses my whole life.”

WizDaWizard, who was signed to Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang imprint, was killed in Florida on Friday (September 17).

Watch Kodak Black’s heartfelt speech below: