Kodak Black’s Artist WizDaWizard Reportedly Killed In Florida

WizDaWizard, who was signed to Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang imprint, was reportedly found dead in Florida on Friday.

Hallandale Beach Police began an investigation after his body was discovered outside a Hallandale Beach home. Neighbors said no one has lived in the house for months.

According to Miami’s WSVN, a dog walker was the first person to come across the body on Friday morning.

Police were waiting to release the name of the victim until his next of kin could be contacted, but he was quickly identified as WizDaWizard on social media. NBC Miami spoke with Hallandale Beach Police’s Megan Jones, who confirmed the victim was “well-known” in South Florida.

NEW: Reports circulating on social media indicate the body found in the streets of Hallandale Beach this morning may be a popular South Florida rapper known as WizDaWizard — an artist associated with @KodakBlack1k. @HallandaleBchPD has yet to confirm, citing Marsy's Law. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/130en1rRdj — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) September 17, 2021

Residents in the area where the body was found said they didn’t hear shots fired or any type of disturbance overnight and in the morning. Police suspect foul play was involved.

Florida rapper Foolio was among those to mourn the death of WizDaWizard. In an Instagram post, he shared pictures and videos of the two along with a heartfelt message.

“Love you 4L big bro s### crazy @wizdawizard_,” Foolio wrote. “U wit Rodk now that s### broke yo heart wen we lost Kasey…get your rest bra Been rocking still Rockin you told me watch all snakes I told u vice versa never pose to let yo guard down on kendre Prayers to yo family and Yo jit.”

WizDaWizard’s death added to an already violent day for Florida rappers. Spotemgottem, best known for the hit single “Beat Box,” was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting on Friday morning.

Spotemgottem, who was riding in the passenger seat of a car, was shot multiple times in his legs. The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police suspect the shooting was a road rage incident. The shooter allegedly fired over 20 bullets at the vehicle.