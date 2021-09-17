Rapper SpotemGottem Shot 5 Times In Drive-By; In Critical Condition

SpotemGottem is in a Miami hospital fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Miami last night!

Rising rapper Spotemgottem is fighting for his life After being shot multiple times earlier this morning (September 17th).

According to reports, the rapper was leaving a recording studio in Miami, when a gunman executed a drive-by shooting.

The 19-year-old was struck five times according to reports.

So far, a motive has yet to be confirmed, but sources said the shooting took place after a road rage incident.

Spotemgottem was riding southbound on i-95 when a driver pulled alongside a vehicle he was traveling in and started shooting.

According to the cops, 22 shots were fired at the driver’s side of the vehicle. Spot him got him was struck and both legs, while the driver was shot in the hip.

The “Beat Box” rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital, where is currently being treated for his wounds.

So far, police have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting.

It’s the latest controversy for 19-year-old Jacksonville, Florida-based rapper.

Last month, the police in Dallas, Texas claimed the rapper was involved in the 2020 homicide of a man named Reginald Agnew Jr.

Agnew was shot in front of a venue called Club Tropics when he was shot and killed in front of multiple witnesses. The Dallas cops claimed SpotemGottem boasted about the murder in a video he made on the social media site, Triller.

However, Spotemgottem’s lawyer denied “the libelous statements made” by a Dallas cop and threatened to sue the department.

In July, the rapper was arrested in Aventura, Florida, after U.S. Marshals raided his hotel room and found him lying in bed with an AK-47.