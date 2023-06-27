Kodak Black Released From Jail On $250K Bond After Short Stint Behind Bars 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black was booked into jail after failing to show up for mandatory drug and alcohol testing earlier this month.

Kodak Black ended up behind bars briefly, despite his attorney successfully dismissing the most recent warrant for his client’s arrest.

According to TMZ, Kodak Black spent under an hour in jail after failing to comply with the conditions of his pretrial release program. He reportedly skipped out on mandatory drug and alcohol testing in early June of 2023.

The rapper’s lawyer Bradford Cohen appeared in court Monday (Jun. 26) and persuaded the judge to remove the pretrial supervision conditions. However, the judge also increased his $75,000 bond to $250,000. The new ruling meant Kodak Black had to repeat the jail booking process Cohen told the outlet.

Yak was in and out of jail within an hour after stumping up the $175k bond increase. His bond relates to a July 2022 arrest. Cops allegedly busted the rapper with 31 oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

However, his attorney claims Kodak Black was “overcharged” as he has a prescription for the pills cops discovered last year. He said the rapper “does so much good, sometimes anonymously” and shared his frustrations about how the state handled the case.

He shared a clip of Kodak Black reportedly handing out dirt bikes to kids in Broward County, in his native Florida. Check out his post below.

The legal mishap comes amid concern from fans over the rapper’s health. On Sunday night (Jun. 25), Kodak Black hopped on Instagram Live, looking disheveled and rambling virtually incoherently. In a clip, the “Super Gremlin” hitmaker sits shirtless on the floor while making frenetic movements with his hands.