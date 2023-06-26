BREAKING: Kodak Black’s Arrest Warrant Set Aside, Lawyer Confirms

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Kodak Black scored a victory after his lawyer got the rapper’s most recent arrest warrant dismissed. Read about the unfolding news now!

The recent arrest warrant issued against rapper Kodak Black, legally named Bill Kapri, has been set aside, according to an Instagram post from his defense attorney, Bradford Cohen.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office had previously issued the warrant, alleging that Kodak Black had failed to comply with the conditions of his pre-trial release program, specifically his failure to attend a mandatory drug and alcohol test in early June of 2023.

The set-aside warrant provides some legal relief for Kodak, who has been involved in multiple legal issues in recent years.

In July of 2022, he was busted with 31 oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash.

In addition, the rap star’s previous conviction for making a false statement on a federal document during a firearm purchase led to a 46-month prison sentence, of which he served nearly half before former President Donald Trump commuted it.

Following his release, Kodak Black violated the terms of his supervised release in a federal gun case by failing a drug test, resulting in a mandated 90-day residential treatment program.

Despite these legal challenges, the recent warrant against Black has now been set aside, alleviating some immediate legal pressures.

Kodak Black remains scheduled to appear in court concerning last year’s charges.