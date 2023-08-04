Kodak Black Rushed Through Broward’s Emergency Room

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans are concerned with the rapper’s health.

Rapper Kodak Black has been rushed to the hospital.

Video emerged on the internet this week showing the star on a stretcher being rolled into what appears to be an emergency room of Broward Health Hospital in Broward County, Florida.

The short clip was posted on TikTok by the user @ashmillenarian on Thursday night (August 3).

Across the bottom of the screen it says “Y’all Pray For Kodak” with the prayer hands.

As the recording artist is wheeled in, he is wearing street clothes and has his arm over his face. It is unclear if he is trying to hide from cameras or if he is in pain.

Also seen in the video are a group of people talking in the background, some with cameras out filming.

This comes days after the “Gremlin” told the world who his favorite rapper is.

AllHipHop.com reported that the rapper was interviewed by Montreality during the Rolling Loud Portugal festival and shared with his fans who his favorite rapper is.

“That boy Aubrey,” he said. “That’s my dog. Drake sent me like 600 bands in Bitcoin. Drake dropped that s### on me. Drake my n###a, though. He said I’m his favorite rapper. I love that n####.”

His statement follows a controversial decision to hop on a song with Tekashi 6ix9ine.