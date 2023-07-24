Kodak Black: Drake Said “I’m His Favorite Rapper”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black’s decision to collaborate with controversial rapper 6ix9ine caused some commotion online over the last week, while a new interview also provided some newsworthy soundbites.

During his conversation with Montreality, Black spoke about his apparent relationship with Drake. The discussion took place backstage at the Rolling Loud Portugal festival.

“That boy Aubrey,” he said. “That’s my dog. Drake sent me like 600 bands in Bitcoin. Drake dropped that s### on me. Drake my n###a, though. He said I’m his favorite rapper. I love that n####.

The Painting Pictures rapper didn’t seem to have the same feelings about Drake’s Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage. Earlier this year, Kodak Black stated he wanted to delay working with Drake on music because of his connection to the London-born artist.

“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab,” he told Complex in February. “No songs or no album. Cause we supposed to been did a whole album before him a lil buddy did that s### I had told him I wanted to wait.”

Apparently, the issues between Kodak Black and 21 Savage stem from back-and-forth comments about Hip=Hop legend Nas and album sales last year. Savage is currently on tour with Drake.