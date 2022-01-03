Kodak Black Says “Stay Out The Hood” After Latest Arrest

Kodak Black was arrested for trespassing in his hometown but warned against returning to the hood following his New Year’s Day troubles.

Kodak Black was arrested just minutes into the new year following a trip back home in the early hours of Jan 1.

The Florida native was bringing in the new year in his hometown of Pompano Beach when he was nabbed by cops in his old neighborhood, Golden Acres. He was then taken to Broward County Jail and quickly released after posting a reported $25 bond. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Kodak Black violated a cease-and-desist letter from the local Housing Authority. The rapper was said to have caused some upset, bringing 100 air conditioning units to Golden Acres Projects last year.

Kodak Black Warns “Stay Out The Hood”

Now, Kodak has second thoughts about going back to the hood after this latest brush with the law. He took to Instagram Live on Saturday (Jan. 2) to discuss the incident with his followers.

“You know what, stay out the hood,” Kodak Black said. Everything that I was trying to do, I always keep the hood in my mix. I always steady slide back to the hood, I don’t need to be going through there. I don’t need to be through there. But how can you tell a n***a who really from the streets, who really doing his s###, really did my s### out there.”

He added: “N****s know what the f### going on with me. They can never bash me, never say, ‘Oh I can’t come back to the hood.’ Never gonna say, ‘Oh yeah he ain’t been back to the hood in a long time’… All that other s###, that over with.”

The “ZEZE” rapper most recent legal troubles come after completing 90 days of court-ordered rehab back in December. Kodak Black remains on probation for lying on a federal gun application so this recent arrest could have further implications.