Kodak Black Silent After Iconic Car Found Smashed On Interstate 95

Kodak Black’s legendary Easter Vert was destroyed in a highway crash. The custom 1971 Chevy Impala was found wrecked with no injuries.

Kodak Black just took a serious loss on one of his most famous rides. The Florida rapper’s custom 1971 Chevrolet Impala convertible was completely destroyed in a highway crash, leaving fans asking one big question.

Who was driving the Easter Vert when it happened?

Videos from the crash scene show the pastel-painted convertible with its front end crushed beyond repair. Emergency crews surrounded the mangled vehicle on what appears to be Interstate 95 in South Florida.

The driver’s seat sat empty when cameras captured the aftermath. Videos show debris scattered across multiple lanes of the highway after the high-impact collision.

The convertible’s distinctive pastel paint job made identification easy for fans who recognized it immediately. Emergency responders worked quickly to clear the wreckage from the traffic.

The Easter Vert wasn’t just any car in the Kodak Black collection. This ride represented everything about his Pompano Beach roots and South Florida’s bold car culture. The convertible featured oversized gold Dayton wheels, luxury interior upgrades and custom paint that made it instantly recognizable.

Fans flooded social media with relief after reports confirmed there were no injuries in the crash. Multiple sources suggest the incident only involved property damage. Still, confusion grew as hours passed without any official statement from the rapper himself.

This crash adds another chapter to Kodak’s complicated relationship with vehicles.

The 27-year-old has faced multiple car-related incidents over the years, including run-ins with law enforcement and previous damage claims. Each incident has added to his unpredictable public image.

The Easter Vert held special meaning beyond its flashy appearance. Built to stand out on any street, the car appeared in music videos and countless social media posts. It served as a rolling symbol of Kodak’s unique style and creative vision.

For South Florida’s car scene, losing the Easter Vert feels like losing a piece of local history.