Kodak Black Singles Out Lil Baby Over Nail Polish & Illuminati Claims—NBA YoungBoy Responds

Lil Baby gonna have to address this now, with the way rap fans these days be acting up!

Kodak Black appears to have insulted both Lil Baby and NBA YoungBoy following recent comparisons he’s received, which contrast his personality with Diddy.

On Wednesday (April 10), a video of Black venting about his rap counterparts began circulating online and appears to have elicited a direct response from YoungBoy himself. In short, Black alluded to both Baby and YoungBoy being apart of the Illuminati, in addition to condemning their gravitation toward traditionally feminine practices such as painting their nails with fingernail polish.

“We ain’t with none of that Illuminati s##t and we ain’t on none of that Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy, all that lil gay a## s##t going on,” Black said in part. “We ain’t doing none of that paint your nails s##t. We ain’t on none of that f##k s##t. Don’t never play with a n###a on no gay s##t, no snitch s##t, no f##k s##t, no soft s##t, we ain’t on none of that s##t, stop playing with me. For real b###h it’s cold out here.”

Kodak Black disses NBA YoungBoy and Lil Baby. pic.twitter.com/wtNsp16Mxl — Episodes (@episodesent) April 10, 2024

NBA YoungBoy swiftly responded in a bizarre video of his own. In the clip, which is even shorter than the initial rant, NBA YoungBoy appears to carelessly troll Black’s comments, though he doesn’t call him out by name in doing so.

“I need em’ re-done right now b###h, I love you too,” NBA YoungBoy said in part before adding, “I ain’t do you nothing, bruh. I’m finna go cry.”

Considering Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy reportedly squashed their years-long beef last January, the latest back-and-forth between both artists is somewhat unexpected. Baby also recently debunked rumors he was wearing fingernail polish in a video featuring a snippet of new music. Additionally, Black’s statements regarding Baby and YoungBoy follow his shocking reaction during a livestream with Adin Ross in which a viewer commented on the “Super Gremlin” rapper’s appearance in a comment: “Kodak look like Florida Diddy lmao.”

“B#### you got me f##### up. No Diddy. Take that Take it.”

Kodak Black then said he would never “rape” anybody, as Diddy is accused of but ended up confessing he would commit other crimes.

“I’ll smack me a elderly b####, I even might kill me a kid but I aint raping,” he declared. “I mean kill him as a baby, but I ain’t raping. I ain’t doing that.”

Check out both Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy’s semi-perplexing clips above and watch the “Florida Diddy” reaction video below.