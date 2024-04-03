Kodak Black’s Shocking Response To Diddy Comparison: “Might Kill Me A Kid But I Ain’t Raping” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black said he would commit some heinous crimes in an attempt to distance himself from Diddy’s alleged offenses.

Kodak Black didn’t appreciate people comparing him to Diddy after debuting a new look, but his attempt to distance himself from the embattled Hip-Hop mogul’s alleged crimes horrified fans.

The controversial rapper recently linked up with Twitch streamer Adin Ross. The pair chatted with fans on Instagram Live when a commenter remarked on his mustache and goatee combo.

“Kodak look like Florida Diddy lmao,” the Pompano Beach native said, reading the chat. “B#### you got me f##### up. No Diddy. Take that Take it.”

Kodak Black then said he would never “rape” anybody, as Diddy is accused of, but ended up confessing he would commit other crimes.

“I’ll smack me a elderly b####, I even might kill me a kid but I aint raping,” he declared. “I mean kill him as a baby, but I ain’t raping. I ain’t doing that.”

Clips of the Instagram Live circulated online, with many fans shocked at Kodak Black’s remarks. Others shared concerns over possible substance abuse.

“Am I the only one who caught him saying might even ki.. me a kid!? I’m not tripping,” said one person. “Did he just say he would take a child life?” said another, while a third added, “This man sick.”

Kodak Black is currently battling his own legal issues. He recently spent two months behind bars for oxycodone possession and got into an altercation with a photographer upon release. He was also sued earlier this year for allegedly ripping off a transportation company.