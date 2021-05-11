Kodak Black Shocks Fans With New Tattoo On His Eyelids With Ominous Message

Kodak Black has a message tatted on his eyelids that has to be seen to believed!

Kodak Black has a new tattoo that is a little more disturbing than his criminal record.

The 23-year-old took to social media as a social media phenom after his most recent incarceration and pardon by former POTUS Donald Trump, to show off his new ink.

In a music video called “Rip Stick” featuring Pooh Shiesty and Sykobob, he revealed that he had “murder” tattooed in red on his eyelids.

His face is most striking as his thick black eyebrows and big almond-shaped eyes outline the tat. To further emphasize the dastardly message, fully read when his eyes are closed, is the red teardrop slightly under his eye, across from a cross.

In the video, he captioned, “Ain’t been sleep in a week still catching the biggest Z’s. And this ain’t even everything or what’s coming.”

This new body art comes days after he and Pooh Shiesty squashed their beef. On the eve of Mother’s Day, multiple videos emerged showing the two young adults…adulting and maturely handling their beef.

This comes after many suspected that their conflict would end in violence.