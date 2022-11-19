Krayzie Bone Reacts To Herschel Walker Dancing To “Tha Crossroads”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Bone Thugs member wants to talk to the Senate candidate.

Back in 1996, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony put out the classic single “Tha Crossroads.” Twenty-six years later, footage of a former NFL player running for the U.S. Senate dancing to the track went viral on social media.

Herschel Walker is running as the Republican candidate in the Senate runoff election in Georgia. Some of Walker’s supporters got to see the professional athlete-turned-politician dance to “Tha Crossroads” at a rally.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Krayzie Bone saw the video from Walker’s event. The Cleveland-raised emcee had questions about what he saw on his Twitter timeline.

LITERALLY shucking and jiving pic.twitter.com/o8k6uCSIZa — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 18, 2022

“Yoooo what the hell is he doing?” tweeted Krayzie Bone about Herschel Walker on Friday night. Krayzie also responded to a Twitter user by writing, “Hell no [‘Tha Crossroads’] wasn’t [cleared] and what the hell he doing, dancing? Smh 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Earlier this week, the Isaac Hayes Estate announced fellow Republican politician Donald Trump could face legal action for playing Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming” at a political event. Krayzie Bone hinted at reaching out to the Herschel Walker campaign about Bone Thug’s music.

“I’m still tryna figure out was he trying to pop lock or something 🤷🏾‍♂️ you can’t pop lock to ‘Crossroads’ man,” added Krayzie Bone on Twitter. The Grammy winner also posted, “Gone have to have a lil talk with [Herschel Walker].”

The 2022 United States Senate election in Georgia heads to a runoff on December 6. Herschel Walker is in a tight race against Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The first round on November 8 ended with 49.44% of the vote going to Warnock and 48.49% going to Walker.

Yoooo what the hell is he doing? https://t.co/PQIL618r0L — krayzie Bone (@iamKrayzieBone) November 18, 2022

Exactly lol. I’m still tryna figure out was he trying to pop lock or something 🤷🏾‍♂️ you can’t pop lock to cross roads man https://t.co/2B8kB85i6p — krayzie Bone (@iamKrayzieBone) November 19, 2022