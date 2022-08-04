Krayzie Bone To Build Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Music & Arts Academy In Ohio

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Krayzie Bone plans to build the academy in his old neighborhood in Cleveland as part of his efforts to help Ohio’s music scene.

Krayzie Bone wants to give back to his home state of Ohio.

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member intends to do so by building a music and artist academy in his old neighborhood in Cleveland. Krayzie Bone detailed his plans during an appearance on The Outlaws Radio Show.

“I pretty much had this vision for a while now,” he said. “Ever since [Bone Thugs] came out … I left the city for a while, and I started to come back and see the condition of the city and see how it was a lot of boarded up houses and condemned houses. So, I was like, I definitely want to come back and do something and give something back to the community.”

He continued, “And then also I found out that my old elementary school, Charles H. Lake, was also torn down. That’s when I came up with the idea to go after that property and to try to build a Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Music and Arts Academy and Ohio Hip Hop Museum. Just to give something back to the people and to give motivation to aspiring artists from Ohio to give them the hope that they don’t have to travel outside of Ohio just to make it.”

Krayzie Bone aims to bring more attention to Ohio’s music scene. He hopes to make Cleveland a hub for artists of all genres.

“I also plan on putting my record label here as well, The Life Entertainment,” he said. “Also plan on directing a lot of traffic down here as far as A&Rs and record execs down this way. Because there’s a lot of talent in Ohio – not just Cleveland – the entire state. I want to draw more focus and make Cleveland one of those prospering music cities because, like I said, it’s a lot of talent here on all sides, in all genres. That talent needs to be showcased. So, that’s one of my main things with music. And there are a lot of other things that we’re going to be doing aside from music. A lot of different programs.”

Check The Outlaws Radio Show’s entire interview with Krayzie Bone here.