Kris Jenner Happy Blac Chyna Drama Is Over As Tokyo Toni Struggles To Raise Money For Retrial

Kris Jenner is thrilled that her family’s battle with Blac Chyna has come to a close. But the drama may continue thanks to Blac Chyna’s mom!

Kris Jenner is “happy” that Blac Chyna’s trial against her family is now over.

Chyna sued Kris and Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian for defamation and contract interference, claiming they had derailed her television career and conspired to cancel her show “Rob & Chyna” after one season.

On Monday, a jury determined the Kardashian-Jenners do not owe any damages to Chyna, and their conduct was not a “substantial factor” in causing Chyna “actual harm.”

Variety’s Marc Malkin caught up with the Kardashian-Jenner momager at the Met Gala and asked about the trial and verdict.

Kris said, “I’m just happy it’s over,” and added that the most challenging part was simply “going through it.”

On how she handled the legal battle, Kris shared, “Pray, I live in my faith and just hope, you know, that’s enough. I’m glad it’s over for the girls. And we’re here tonight to celebrate.”

The family’s lawyer, Michael G. Rhodes, told reporters outside the courtroom that they were “exuberant” to hear about their win.

“I spoke to the family a minute ago, and they’re also very pleased. I hope they’re enjoying their gala,” he said. “They were emphatic in their expression of pleasure.”

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said the plaintiff plans to appeal parts of the verdict. The 33-year-old is also suing her ex, Rob Kardashian, for assault, battery, and harassment.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna’s mom is trying to raise $400,000 to cover the legal expenses anticipated for her daughter’s appeal of the verdict. So far, the pair have raised a paltry $1,220.

It appears some Kardashian fans are also having some fun at Blac Chyna’s expense. Users with names like Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and even Vladimir Putin have donated to Blac Chyna’s fundraiser.