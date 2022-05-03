The Kardashians Defeat Blac Chyna In $100 Million Defamation Trial 

Los Angeles jury found in the Kardashians’ favor, deciding they did not convince the E! network to cancel Chyna’s reality show, Rob & Chyna.

While the Kardashians were preparing to unveil their looks at the Met Gala in Manhattan on Monday night (May 2), a jury ruled in their favor in Blac Chyna’s $108 million defamation lawsuit against them.

After two days of deliberations, the Los Angeles jury decided Kris Jenner and her daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner owed no damages to the former reality star. They found that none of the women defamed Chyna, nor did they convince the E! Network to cancel the Rob & Chyna show.

According to reports, the jury decided the famous family had “reasonable grounds” to believe the allegedly defamatory statements they made about Chyna, even if they later turned out to be false.

They also found that the Kardashians were not necessarily justified in telling Rob & Chyna show execs that Chyna physically abused Rob Kardashian. However, they found it did not play a significant role in the outcome of the show or on Blac Chyna’s contract.

The Kardashians “Very Pleased” With The Trial Result

The Kardashian-Jenner lawyer Michael Rhodes said his clients were “very pleased” with the outcome of the case.

“On behalf of Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, I want to express our appreciation to the jury. We are also grateful for the steady hand of Judge [Gregory] Alarcon in making sure that this was a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer – I hope they are listening. Justice has prevailed,” lawyers for the family said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, vowed to appeal the verdict.

Black Chyna accused the Kardashians of defaming her and trying to cancel her reality show with Rob Kardashian. Most of the members of the famous family testified throughout the trial, with some of the most explosive statements coming from Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The Kardashians claimed Blac Chyna threatened to kill Rob and put a gun to his head, while Chyna claimed she was only joking.

Nonetheless, the Kardashian family women were out in force at the Met Gala on Monday, celebrating their legal victory.