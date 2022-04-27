Corey Gamble Testifies He Saw Blac Chyna Beat & Threaten To Kill Rob Kardashian  

Gamble claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Rob Kardashian before whipping him with a phone cord and punching him when he tried to leave.

Corey Gamble took the stand in the Blac Chyna trial and claimed he saw her whip and threaten to kill Rob Kardashian during a fight.

According to Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, the incident occurred at Kylie Jenner’s house early on Dec. 15, 2016. He explained to the Los Angeles Court on Tuesday (Apr. 26) that Rob and Chyna had been staying at the house when the altercation occurred.

Page Six report Gamble testified that he and Kris Jenner were awoken that night by a call from Rob. He claimed he could hear Blac Chyna screaming in the background. She shouted to Rob, “F### you, I’m a kill you fat mother f#####.”

Gamble then raced the few blocks to Kylie Jenner’s house after telling Kris to stay home, fearing the situation could be dangerous. He said he could hear Blac Chyna shouting at Rob and threatening that she “would kill him,” before he entered.

Upon entering the home, Gamble claims he saw Blac Chyna standing about seven feet away from Rob with a rod in her hand, which she dropped when she saw him. She then picked up a phone cord and launched at Rob.

He claims Blac Chyna, “started whipping it at him. She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

Rob then walked out the front door and attempted to leave, but Gamble’s car had blocked the exit. Gamble alleges Blac Chyna then threw a chair at Rob’s car before continuing to attack him.

“She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head,” Gamble testified. “She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car.”

Gamble then stayed with Chyna to ensure she would not follow Rob when he left.

“I asked her what was going on and she yelled that she hated him … she didn’t like him,” Gamble said. “She said, ‘Why would I like this fat f##### if he wasn’t a part of this family?’”

Corey Gamble testified on behalf of the Kardashians in the lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna. She is suing the family for defamation and allegedly interfering with her contract for the second season of her show, “Rob & Chyna.” Earlier in the trial, Kylie Jenner testified that Blac Chyna threatened to kill her for dating Tyga. She also claims the rapper told her Chyna slashed him with a knife.