KRS-One, Beanie Sigel, Jadakiss & More Set For “24 Hrs Of Peace” Concert

KRS-One, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, The Bartendaz featuring Jadakiss, PnB Rock, Mister Cee, Benny Boom, and more acts are part of the lineup for the free “24 Hrs of Peace” concert on September 3-4 in New Jersey.

The City Of Newark, 24 Hrs Of Peace Inc., Office of Violence Prevention, Brick City Peace Collective, and DJ Lilman joined forces to present the community-building event.

24 Hrs of Peace is urging people in power – whether in political office, the media, or the entertainment industry – to call for the de-escalation of violence and the end to divisive rhetoric.

“School is back in session it’s time to focus and go hard. Surround yourself with positive energy and wear ya mask,” says DJ Lilman, sponsor and performer for the “24 Hrs of Peace” showcase. “We love you guys here in the city more importantly I love you guys.”

Hakim Green, 24 Hrs of Peace Inc. CEO/Channel Live member adds, “’24 Hrs Of Peace’ is proof that Hip Hop culture can transform lives. By utilizing its core principles of PEACE, LOVE, UNITY, AND SAFELY HAVING FUN, young people can use their creativity to positively change their environment. It’s a blessing to have a mayor like Ras Baraka who understands the power of Hip Hop culture.”