KRS-One Thinks Hip-Hop Needs To Do Better Honoring Icons In Wake Of Fatman Scoop Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KRS-One calls for recognition of Hip-Hop icons before it’s too late. Reflect on the legacy of Fatman Scoop and the need to honor artists in their lifetime.

KRS-One has called on Hip-Hop fans and gatekeepers to honor its icons before their passing while reflecting on the legacy of the late Fatman Scoop.

In a recent interview, the legendary rapper and cultural commentator voiced his frustration with the way the Hip-Hop community often fails to recognize its icons until after they have passed away. His remarks heavily relied on the recent death of beloved DJ and hypeman Fatman Scoop, who he believed deserved to be celebrated while he was still breathing. KRS-One began by criticizing the lack of recognition Fatman Scoop received during his lifetime, despite his sustained meteoric rise.

“That energy should be on the radio,” he emphasized, lamenting the absence of Fatman Scoop’s music from mainstream airwaves. “It’s a shame that now that he’s passed, we’re talking about him in this way. Hip-Hop got to stop doing that. Only when dudes passed, that’s when they get honored and stuff like that. We should have been looking to Fatman Scoop when his career was blowing up.”

He went on to highlight how Fatman Scoop’s contributions and immense influence were often overlooked, pointing out that only a select few DJs who were aware of his talent would play his music on the radio.

“He never got played on no stations or nothing,” he said. “Only DJs that knew would throw his music on.

When asked about whether other musical genres face similar challenges in honoring their legends, KRS-One dismissed the notion that Hip-Hop should look to other genres for guidance. In doing so, he emphasized his belief that as a genre and culture, Hip-Hop is the true tastemaker of the music industry.

“Other genres suck,” he said. “They don’t give a f##k. Who gives a f##k about them. Hip-Hop runs s##t so f##k all these other genres really. Okay. Hip-Hop runs this whole music industry.” he asserted.

KRS-One continued, arguing that we must remedy the problem within our own community first and set the standard for how artists are remembered and celebrated, given that Hip-Hop’s influence extends far beyond its own borders.

“So if we don’t get it right with Hip-Hop, I’m sorry, reggae, I’m sorry, jazz, I’m sorry, gospel, I’m sorry, rock,” he said. “We’re not going to get it together with nothing. People are always putting Hip-Hop down, these other genres, putting Hip-Hop down when we rising up.”

KRS-One rounded off his remarks by paying tribute to Fatman Scoop, who he dubbed the quintessential Hip-Hop DJ.

“Fatman Scoop, that’s the way a Hip-Hop DJ sounds,” he said. “So dudes on the radio talking about they number one for Hip-Hop, you should take a listen to the real dude who is number one for Hip-Hop.”

KRS-One’s passionate words follow the unexpected death of the Fatman Scoop on August 30 after the Connecticut native, whose real name is Isaac Freeman collapsed on-stage mid-performance. In an Instagram statement released by his family, they expressed their profound sadness over his passing.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop,” the statement reads. “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

Watch the full video of KRS-One’s remarks above.