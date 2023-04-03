KSI Apologizes For Using Racial Slur

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper/YouTuber said an offensive term for South Asians on TV.

Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji is best known as internet personality KSI. The London-born entertainer recently found himself in hot water.

KSI and his fellow Sidemen groupmates appeared on the British game show Countdown. The “Houdini” rapper said the word “P###” on the program. The pejorative term is considered an insult against people of South Asian origin.

“Look, we need points, alright. I don’t mean this maliciously, but the word’s P###,” stated KSI on Countdown as other people on the panel laughed. Many social media users called out the YouTuber for using the slur.

Nah @ksi you’re not funny man you cannot say “P*ki” in any context



These lot will do anything for content🙄pic.twitter.com/qrotwIkobr — Kini🇵🇭🇮🇳 (@lcfckini) April 2, 2023

Following the online backlash, KSI addressed the situation in a tweet shared on Sunday. He wrote, “I wanna [apologize] for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.”

KSI added, “I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. I’m not perfect, I’m gonna mess up in life, and lately, I’ve been messing up a lot. So I’ve decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while.”

The Dissimulation and All Over the Place album creator recently confirmed his third studio LP is on the way. KSI also made headlines over the weekend for his surprise appearance at WWE’s WrestleMania 39 event during the Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins match.