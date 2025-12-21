KSI Trolls Jake Paul After Brutal Anthony Joshua Knockout Left Him With Broken Jaw

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

KSI celebrated Jake Paul’s knockout loss to Anthony Joshua with social media posts, continuing their seven-year boxing rivalry and feud.

KSI wasted no time celebrating Jake Paul’s devastating knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, taking to social media for a victory lap that highlighted their years-long boxing rivalry.

The British YouTuber-turned-rapper posted a series of tweets after Paul suffered a brutal sixth-round knockout in Miami Friday night. Paul broke his jaw in two places during the fight and now faces seven days of eating through a straw.

“Congratulations AJ,” KSI wrote on X, sharing a photo of Joshua’s crushing overhand right that ended Paul’s night.

He followed up minutes later with another post: “Christmas came early,” alongside photos of Paul looking defeated.

The celebration stems from a feud that dates back to 2018, when KSI first called out Jake Paul after beating Joe Weller. Their rivalry has simmered for seven years with multiple failed attempts to arrange a fight.

In June 2024, KSI made his “final offer” to Paul for a May 2025 bout at 185 pounds, but negotiations collapsed over a mere 2.5-pound weight disagreement.

AllHipHop previously covered KSI’s continued callouts of Paul, with the British entertainer stating he was “still ready to kick Jake Paul’s ass” even while promoting his 2020 debut album featuring Rick Ross and Offset.

The feud became more complex as KSI’s relationship with Jake’s older brother, Logan Paul, grew.

After initially fighting Logan Paul twice in 2018 and 2019, KSI and Logan surprisingly became business partners, co-founding the massively successful Prime Hydration drinks company.

Their partnership has reportedly generated over $250 million in retail sales, transforming former enemies into millionaire collaborators.

This business relationship with Logan has created an awkward dynamic for KSI’s ongoing beef with Jake. As KSI told TalkSport in 2023, the rivalry with Jake Paul makes things “awkward” given his friendship and business partnership with Logan.

KSI has consistently positioned himself as “the man” to end Jake Paul’s boxing career. In March 2024, he called Paul’s announcement of a fight with Mike Tyson “so sad to see,” showing his continued disdain for his rival’s boxing choices.

Jake Paul’s loss to Joshua marks a significant setback in his boxing career. The 28-year-old had been building momentum with wins over former MMA fighters and aging boxers, but Joshua’s knockout exposed the gap between Paul and elite heavyweight competition.

The knockout also adds another chapter to the “Drake curse” saga, as the rapper had placed a $200,000 bet on Paul to win.

With Paul now facing weeks of recovery and surgery, KSI’s window to finally secure their long-awaited fight may be closing. KSI has since expanded beyond boxing into business and judging Britain’s Got Talent, while growing his music career.