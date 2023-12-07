Ksoo To Stand Trial In 2024 For Alleged Involvement In Rival Rapper Lil Buck’s Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ksoo has already been incarcerated for nearly four years in connection to the crime.

A trial has been set for Jacksonville rapper Ksoo to be tried for the 2020 murder of 23-year-old rapper Lil Buck. According to First Coast News, Ksoo (real name Hakeem Robinson) will stand trial alongside his brother for their alleged involvement in the murder next August 19. While Robinson will be heading to trial for the crime more than four years after it occurred, he still awaits the trial date of another second degree murder case.

Robinson has been incarcerated since September 2020 after he was arrested for first-degree murder in the case of Lil Buck (real name Charles McCormick). Abdul Robinson Jr., Ksoo’s brother, is charged with second-degree murder and accused of killing 19-year-old rival rapper Bibby (real name Adrian Gainer) in 2019.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Abdul Robinson Sr., the father of the brothers accused in the murders and charged with accessory after the fact, maintains his innocence and will be working with prosecutors in an effort to put both of his sons away for several murders.

Robinson Sr. addressed why he’s cooperating in a since-deleted Instagram post last year. “If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would’ve been freed my daddy along time ago,” he wrote. “NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD’VE BEEN(no justification needed).”

“Especially if he’s a good/great daddy(datpart) He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT,” he continued in the post.

He said, “I would’ve been stood up and said my daddy ain’t got a F**K thing to do with nothing!!! You n***as and b***hes out in that free world talk that talk out there until its time to walk that walks FACING THAT LIFE SENTENCE!!!!!. #FreeGood/GreatDads #yeaiknyallnvrdo.”

Watch the report below for more details on the upcoming trial.