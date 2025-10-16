Ksoo’s Brother Gets 12 Years For Deadly Revenge Plot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Abdul Robinson Jr. avoided life in prison by taking a 12-year plea deal for aiding his brother Ksoo in Lil Buck’s 2020 murder.

Abdul Robinson Jr. took a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday in Jacksonville after admitting guilt in the aftermath of a deadly ambush that left rapper Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr. dead, dodging a possible life term by cooperating with prosecutors.

The 27-year-old brother of Hakeem “Ksoo” Robinson struck a plea deal that dropped first-degree murder charges in exchange for his testimony and acknowledgment of his role as an accessory after the fact in the 2020 killing.

He had originally been scheduled for a separate trial alongside his brother and co-defendant Leroy “ATK Scotty” Whitaker Jr.. The murder stemmed from a brutal feud between Jacksonville Hip-Hop crews ATK and KTA.

Prosecutors said Lil Buck was targeted after releasing a diss track titled “Young Show Off,” which mocked the death of Willie Addison, better known in the local rap scene as “Boss Goon.”

Addison was the stepson of Abdul Robinson Sr., who later turned state witness against both of his sons. The elder Robinson’s decision to testify against his own sons added another layer of complexity to the case. His statements helped prosecutors tie the family to the murder plot.

Dominique “Butta” Barner, the getaway driver in the January 15, 2020, shooting, told jurors during the summer trial that all four men drove past Lil Buck’s Arlington home to scope out the scene before the killing.

Barner testified that Ksoo “wanted him dead” over the diss track. Lil Buck was gunned down while sitting in his car at a shopping plaza after being followed from his home.

Investigators from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office pieced together the case using social media posts and lyrics that referenced the escalating gang rivalry.

Defense attorneys for both Ksoo and ATK Scotty argued that the state leaned too heavily on circumstantial evidence and that lyrics should not be treated as confessions.

Surveillance footage captured the fatal shooting, which prosecutors used to help secure convictions.

Despite their objections, both men were sentenced to life without parole on October 1, 2025. Ksoo and ATK Scotty have signaled plans to appeal.