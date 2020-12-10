Kurtis Blow’s Reps Give Update On Rap Legend’s Status After Heart Transplant

(AllHipHop News)
Hip-Hop pioneer Kurtis Blow is in recovery after undergoing a successful heart transplant in Los Angeles on Sunday (December 6th).
The “Breaks” star’s wife, Shirley, has confirmed all went well, and the 61-year-old is now resting.
A statement issued to The Washington Informer reads: “We give all glory to God for the perfect heart and transplant. He is out of surgery. Keep the prayers and praises up. God does all things well.”
Kurti Blow, real name Kurtis Walker, has a history of heart problems – he suffered a heart attack in 2016, and last year, underwent two procedures to repair an aortic artery.
Spread the love