Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted Of All Charges In Wisconsin Murder Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Jurors were asked to consider lesser versions of all the charges but still cleared Rittenhouse in the case.

“While we are disappointed with the verdict, it must be respected. We are grateful to the members of the jury for their diligent and thoughtful deliberations,” the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office said in a statement. “We ask that members of our community continue to express their opinions and feelings about this verdict in a civil and peaceful manner.”

Rittenhouse shot and killed two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, during the 2020 civil unrest in Kenosha. He also injured another man, Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived the shooting.

Last year, demonstrations in Kenosha took place after Jacob Blake was shot and seriously injured by police. Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time, said he went to Kenosha to help protect property.

Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-15-style rifle. He claimed he acted in self-defense in the shootings of Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz.

Jurors acquitted Rittenhouse after three and a half days of deliberations. The 18-year-old man was facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.