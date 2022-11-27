Kylie Jenner Is Ready To Be Naked And “In The Streets” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner revealed she wants to be naked and in the streets with her boobs and butt out. Seriously! Read more!

Kylie Jenner has no plans to start dressing conservatively now she’s a mother-of-two.

During the latest episode of Hulu series “The Kardashians,” the reality TV star was filmed at a fitting with her stylists so she could pick an outfit to wear while supporting her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May.

“It definitely takes me a while, after I have a baby, to get back into it,” she said in a confessional, referring to welcoming a son with Travis in February. “I’m still a mom, but I’m also so young. These are the years that I’m supposed to be naked, everywhere, in the streets… on a beach somewhere, with my t###### out, ass out, f### yeah.”

Kylie, who selected a figure-hugging Balmain number for the music event, insisted that she is now very comfortable with her post-baby figure.

“Now I feel beautiful and I’m just excited for this,” she smiled.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to a four-year-old daughter Stormi.