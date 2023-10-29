Kylie Jenner Subtly Shades Travis Scott Over Co-Parenting Their Two Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner implied that her parenting with Travis Scott may not be going so well, saying they are doing “the best” that they can do. Read more.

Kylie Jenner has opened up about co-parenting with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kylie Jenner was asked how co-parenting her two children with the rapper was going.

“It’s going…” Kylie responded. “I think we’re doing the best job that we can do.”

Kylie shares five-year-old Stormi and 20-month-old Aire with Travis Scott. The pair began their on-and-off relationship in 2017 and called it quits in late 2022.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie explained why she decided to change her son’s name from Wolf to Aire nearly two months after he was born.

“That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life. I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?'” the television personality said, admitting she felt pressure to give him a name.

“The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight,” she told the outlet. “It just destroyed me. I could not name him.”

She added, “I was like, ‘I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.’ So it took me a while. The longer I waited, the harder it was to name him.”

The reality star, who is now dating Timothée Chalamet, also shared the lessons she’s learned from raising her first child.

“My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty,” Kylie gushed. “I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”