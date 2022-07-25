Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Cryptic Response To Travis Scott Post 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans began speculating that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are expecting another baby after the comments she left on his IG post.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s on-again-off-again relationship looks very much back on if recent posts are anything to go by.

The reality TV starlet and beauty mogul took to TikTok last week (Jul. 21), sharing a tender video of her and her boo snuggled up together. The pair looked relaxed as Travis lay down with his head nestled on Kylie’s stomach.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Wedding Rumors

A rumor circulated earlier in the week that the pair were planning a secret wedding after an online account claiming to be Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason claimed that Kylie recently celebrated a bridal party.

“Kylie is getting married and … that’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!” the fake account shared.

However, the eldest Kardashian sister swiftly shut down the claims stating her son was not responsible for the post.

“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” she began. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) July 21, 2022

However, Kylie’s recent online posts and comments have left fans speculating that the couple is expecting another baby. The couple already has two children together; four-year-old daughter Stormi and five-month-old son Wolf.

Travis Scott took to Instagram on Sunday posting a snap of his arrival back in New York following his performance at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend. But it was Kylie Jenner’s response in the comment section that had the rumor mill whipped into a frenzy.

She left a flirty comment which included a possible hint she could be pregnant, responding with an emoji of a smiley face with tongue out and several of a pregnant brunette rubbing her belly.

Fans in the comment section took Kylie’s response to mean she was pregnant and reacted with excitement. Travis also left his own reply, suggesting he was rushing to see his boo.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the loved-up couple shared a selfie which could be another clue that new arrival is due, with Travis lovingly placing his hand on Kylie’s stomach.