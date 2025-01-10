L.A. Fires: Arson Suspect Arrested As Death Toll Rises To 10 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Residents in the Woodland Hills of L.A. area detained a man who was later arrested on suspicion of starting the Kenneth Fire.

Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of starting the Kenneth Fire in Los Angeles, which erupted on Thursday afternoon (January 9).

The suspect, described as a homeless man in his 30s, was spotted by locals around 4:30 PM local time. Residents in the Woodland Hills area detained the man, who was later arrested by police in connection with the Kenneth Fire.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that the suspect is being investigated for arson.

The arrest comes as the death toll from the L.A. wildfires has risen to 10, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna compared the devastation caused by the fires to that of an “atomic bomb.”

“It looks like an atomic bomb dropped in these areas,” he stated during a press conference.

He also cautioned that the death toll is expected to climb. “I don’t expect good news,” he warned. “We’re not looking forward to those numbers.”

The Kenneth Fire quickly spread to over 960 acres, threatening the affluent suburbs of Calabasas and Hidden Hills. It is one of five active wildfires currently burning in the L.A. area.

Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency in response to the crisis.

On Thursday (January 9), President Joe Biden announced that the federal government would cover 100% of recovery costs for the next 180 days, including debris and hazardous material removal, temporary shelters, and first responder salaries.

“I told the governor, local officials, spare no expense to do what they need to do and contain these fires,” Biden said.

Multiple blazes, including the Palisades, Eaton, and Kenneth fires, have scorched over 30,000 acres, destroying thousands of structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 180,000 residents.