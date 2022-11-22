U.K. Rapper Lady Leshurr Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lady Leshurr was charged with two counts of assault after she allegedly attacked her ex-partner and another woman in October.

Lady Leshurr appeared in court on Monday (Nov. 21) to deny assaulting her ex-partner, Sidnee Hussein.

The Birmingham, U.K., rapper made her music industry breakthrough with her “Queen’s Speech” freestyle series. She is accused of assaulting her ex earlier last month following an early-hours dispute. Cops arrested Lady Leshurr before charging her with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that they charged Lady Leshurr, real name Melesha O’Garro, and another woman over the incident.

“The two women were charged after police were called at 05:08hrs on Saturday, 22 October to Knotts Green Mews, E10 following reports of a fight at the location. Two women – both aged 27 – were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.”

During the hearing at Thames Magistrates Court, prosecutors argued Lady Leshurr assaulted her ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5 a.m.

Chante Boyea made the complaint, stating she gave the two women a lift after they flagged her down while she was driving to work. The pair began arguing and continued when they left the vehicle leading to a fight. The rapper allegedly assaulted her left hand during the altercation.

Boyea claims she called Hussein, who then intervened and was allegedly assaulted by the woman who was with Lady Leshurr. Sherelle Smith also pleaded not guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In addition, Prosecutor Ugochi Obiechina told the court Lady Leshurr also assaulted Hussein. Both women were released on bail and must return to court for trial on October 16 next year.