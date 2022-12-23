LaNisha Cole Checks “Nasty'” Trolls Who Insult Her For Nick Cannon Relationship

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LaNisha Cole had some words for people questioning her relationship with Nick Cannon after she posted a snarky comment about her relationship with the TV personality.

LaNisha Cole responded to online trolls who insulted her for her relationship with Nick Cannon.

In an Instagram post, the model and photographer addressed criticisms of her relationship with television personality Nick Cannon.

LaNisha shares three-year-old Onyx with Nick – one of twelve children he otherwise fathered with other women.

“For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages,” LaNisha told users in her post, “Yes I’ve made mistakes. Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in the name of love. You have too!).”

She continued, “But I’m choosing to do better. Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old. I get it. My life plays out publicly but there’s a lot you don’t see.”

Continuing that “this isn’t the time” for clearing the air about what fans don’t usually get to see about her life, LaNisha shared that she’s “made peace with every decision” in her life, adding, “I pray that you make peace with whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don’t know.”

In another slide, she reiterated that “I’ll talk about my journey one day.”

Four days prior, LaNisha appeared to respond to Nick posting a holiday card with his three children from Abby De La Rosa.