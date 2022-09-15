Nick Cannon Celebrates The Birth Of His Ninth Child, Daughter Onyx Ice 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon praised the mother of his newborn baby girl and asked people not to criticize her but to allow her to revel in motherhood.

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child late on Wednesday night (Sept. 14), with his tenth and 11th children still on the way.

The Wild ‘N Out host confirmed he has welcomed a daughter with model LaNisha Cole. Nick Cannon shared a series of images of the proud parents and their newborn alongside a lengthy caption. The heartfelt post revealed his baby girl’s name is Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

” Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON, Nick began. “Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide, and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

Nick Cannon Asks People Not To Criticise The Mothers Of His Kids

He went on to explain that he can handle any criticism that comes his way but asked people to criticize LaNisha or the other mothers of his children.

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book,” Nick Cannon added. “But not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

Nick Cannon also praised the mother of his new baby and asked for prayers for his entire family.

“@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted.” Check out his touching post in full below.

Last month Nick Cannon announced that he is expecting his 11th child with model Brittany Bell. The pair also have two other children together, son Golden, five, and daughter, Powerful Queen, 19 months.

Earlier this year, Nick revealed he is expecting his tenth child, his third with Abby De La Rosa, due in October. The pair already share twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, In July, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to the pair’s first child together – son, Legendary Love.

Nick Cannon also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Nick’s son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, tragically died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.