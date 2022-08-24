Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 10 Is On The Way

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon and his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell are expecting their third child together. He also has a baby on the way with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon’s family keeps growing.

The entertainer announced he’s expecting another baby on Wednesday (August 24). He posted maternity shoot footage of his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, who will be giving birth to their third child together.

“Time Stopped and This Happened,” he wrote on Instagram. “@missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE.”

Brittany Bell is the mother of Nick Cannon’s 1-year-old daughter Powerful and 5-year-old son Golden. The due date for their third child wasn’t revealed.

Nick Cannon is also expecting a baby with Abby De La Rosa, who’s the mother of his 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion. She is due in October.

Last month, Bre Tiesi gave birth to the Wild ‘n Out host’s eighth child. They named the baby boy Legendary Love.

Earlier this year, Nick Cannon hinted at having more babies. He welcomed three kids in 2021. He’s already added one so far in 2022 and has confirmed at least two more will arrive in the coming months.

Nick Cannon has fathered 10 kids with five different women. His ex-wife Mariah Carey and model Alyssa Scott are the other mothers of his children. Zen, his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, died from a rare form of brain cancer in December 2021.