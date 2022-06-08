Nick Cannon Hints At The Arrival Of 3 More Children In 2022 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon looks set to have a busy October after revealing he’s expecting more children this year than in 2021, when he had three babies.

Despite taking a vow of celibacy last year, Nick Cannon says to expect more babies from him this year than ever before.

The Masked Singer host made some startling admissions during a recent appearance. He joined Angela Yee on the Lip Service podcast and alluded to the arrival of several more additions to his growing brood of 8 children, with another on the way.

Nick Cannons Says Wait Until 2022!

When Angela asked if there’s any truth to rumors that he has three more children on the way, Nick Cannon laughed. “When you say on the way,” he replied. “Well yea, the stork is on the way,” Nick added. “If you thought the numbers I put in 2021 were bad, wait til [2022],” he declared.

In 2001, Nick Cannon welcomed three children with two different women just months apart. He tragically lost his son Zen in December to a brain tumor shortly after birth. He also began a celibacy journey after his therapist recommended it. However, he says that while he tried his best to stick to it, he fell into a depression following the loss of his son.

“I was supposed to make it to the top of the year,” Nick Cannon explained. “I got depressed with the loss of my son and stuff so in December … everybody saw I was so down so everybody was like ‘imma just give him a little v#####’”

He then added, “I fell victim to it cause I was in a weak state. Right before Christmas I started f###### like crazy.”

The hosts then began doing the math and speculated that October could be a bumper month for the entertainer. “Y’all are pretty good at math,” Nick Cannon said while nodding his head in agreement. Watch a snippet and check out the whole episode below.

Nick Cannon admits more kids are on the way, says he tried celibacy, but started f**kng like crazy in December (🎥 @aylipservice) pic.twitter.com/iVWw23FE13 — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 7, 2022

Nick confirmed earlier this year that his rumored girlfriend, model Bre Tiesi is pregnant with his son. Additionally, Abby de la Rosa, the mother of his two twins, is pregnant again. While they share 11-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, neither have confirmed if Nick Cannon is the father.