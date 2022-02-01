Nick Cannon Admits He Failed Therapist’s Celibacy Challenge

Nick Cannon addressed the fact that he is having his eighth child and how he managed to fail his therapist’s celibacy challenge. Read more!

Nick Cannon failed his therapist’s challenge for him to remain celibate for 2021.

Last September, the T.V. presenter shared that his therapist had advised him to abstain from sex and “take a break” from having children shortly after he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott in June.

Sadly, Zen passed away following a battle with cancer in December.

However, after confirming he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi during the opener of “The Nick Cannon Show” on Monday, Cannon was queried about his celibacy vow by Angela Yee during the Rumor Report segment, and accordingly, he admitted that he is no longer celibate.

“I was like, ‘I’ve got to get my life under control.’ Because I felt I was out of control. And honestly, I do think celibacy did help me through the journey,” he recalled of one of his therapy sessions before adding jokingly: “I’m not celibate no more. I made it… close to New Year.”

Cannon went on to note that he had the celibacy conversation with his therapist shortly after he discovered Bre was pregnant.

“One of the reasons I couldn’t say it, or didn’t choose to say it then, my therapist was one of the ones who said I should probably be celibate. And the reason why was because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do!'” the 41-year-old sighed. “That was the reason I started my celibacy journey back then. So, for anyone thinking, ‘Oh, he wasn’t celibate’ – I was! Because I was dealing with that.”

The “Masked Singer” presenter is father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and also shares two children – Golden and Powerful Queen – with Brittany Bell.