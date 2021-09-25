Nick Cannon’s Therapist Advises Him To Be Celibate

Nick Cannon’s therapist has recommended the comedian/TV host take a break from making babies!

Nick Cannon is out of control.

Even the “Wild ‘N Out” therapist told him that he needs to fall back from the ladies.

Her clinical advice was prompted by him fathering four children from three different women in the same year.

The father of seven heard The Lord’s first commandment, “Be fruitful and multiple” (Gen 1:28) and was obedient. At least that’s what sounds good to us. Not to his therapist.

According to the 40-year-old comedian, his therapist was concerned about his own well being — after having so many children so swiftly.

He said, “I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate. Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

Nick has two 10-year-old twins (Moroccan and Monroe) with R&B history-maker and former wife Mariah Carey.

He also has a four year old son and one almost one with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

On June 14, he had his second set of twins Zion and Zillion with a woman named Abby De La Rosa and nine days later had a boy named Zen with Alyssa Scott.

Despite this pushback and the backlash from people who think he planted too many Johnny Apple seeds throughout the nation, he says that he always