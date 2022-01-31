Nick Cannon Held Off 8th Baby Announcement Out Of Respect For Late Child Zen

Nick Cannon confirmed the rumors after being spotted at a baby shower with Bre Tiesi…he is expecting his EIGHTH child! Read more!

Nick Cannon has confirmed that Bre Tiesi is pregnant with his eighth child.

The “Wild ‘n Out” host sparked speculation that he was about to be a father again after being photographed posing with model Bre Tiesi at a gender reveal party held on Sunday beach in Malibu, California.

During the opening of “The Nick Cannon Show” on Monday, Cannon acknowledged that he is the father of Tiesi’s baby, and they recently discovered that the impending arrival is a boy.

“Every single one of my children is just as special as the other. It’s never a competition,” he began, before noting that he had known about Tiesi’s pregnancy “for a while” and prior to the death of his five-month-old son Zen from cancer in December.

“So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’ No one, we didn’t expect Zen to pass away… All of the news was so unexpected.”

Cannon went on to share that he has faced a lot of “guilt” in the wake of Zen’s passing but is grateful for the support of the tot’s mother, Alyssa Scott, and the rest of his family.

“I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough – she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She’s a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well,” the 41-year-old continued.

“And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here, and I’m with my family I get to discuss it. I get to be open.”

To conclude, Cannon insisted he was very excited to have such a large brood.

“At the end of the day, when a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. And I’m excited. I’m happy,” he smiled.

The “Masked Singer” presenter is the father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares two children – Golden and Powerful Queen – with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, who were born in June, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Bre Tiesi was previously married to American football star Johnny Manziel between 2018 and 2021. Their divorce was finalized in November.