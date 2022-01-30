According to reports, Nick Cannon is expecting another baby, and the gender has been revealed – it’s a boy!

It appears as though Nick Cannon may have ignored the advice of his therapist.

Back in September of 2021, Nick’s therapist advised him to be celibate after he fathered four babies from three different women that year.

However, Nick’s urge to procreate may have been too strong for him to follow the clinical advice.

According to TMZ, Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi hosted a baby shower in Malibu over the weekend.

Bre was married to ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel from 2018, until 2019 when they called the quits.

However, Bre’s divorce from Johnny Manziel was not finalized until November of 2021.

If the reports prove to be accurate, Nick and Bre wasted no time hooking up.

During the baby shower over the weekend, Nick and Bre cuddled with each other, as the daytime talk show host cradled her belly bump.

The baby shower also served as a gender reveal party. Bre announced she was having a baby boy.

The new baby will be Nick’s 7th child.

Nick also has two 10-year-old twins (Moroccan and Monroe) with his former wife Mariah Carey.

He is also the father of Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.

In June of 2021, Nick welcomed his second set of twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

Nine days later had a boy named Zen with Alyssa Scott. Tragically, Nick revealed Zen died of brain cancer in December.

So far, neither Nick nor Bre have made a public announcement confirming or denying the paternity of the child.