Nick Cannon Addresses Claims He Wants “Dream Girl” Mariah Carey Back

Nick Cannon said his new single “Alone” is not an attempt to get back with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey who he called his “dream girl.”

When Nick Cannon released his latest single on Valentine’s Day, it sparked rumors he was trying to get back with an old flame.

The song, titled “Alone,” taken from his upcoming “Raw ‘N B: The Explicit Tape,” features a sample of his ex-wife Mariah Carey’s single, “Love Takes Time.” Add to that lyrics including “As much as I want you back, it’s probably better where you at,” and you have a media frenzy on your hands!

Nick Cannon decided to use his show to clarify the meaning behind the song and address the speculation.

“Everybody was saying this was my song to try to get Mariah back,” he said on Wednesday’s (Feb. 16) episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “That’s impossible. But honestly, the music is therapeutic for me. One of the things all my life — growing up in the church, gospel music — it helps me get through things so sometimes I get to writing and reflecting. Really the song is about reflection.

“I Had My Dream Girl And I Messed It Up”

“Men, and we do this a lot, you realize, ‘I really messed up.’” Nick Cannon added. “I had probably the greatest situation. I had my dream girl and I messed it up. The song wasn’t really about trying to get her back, it was taking ownership of what I did as a man and owning my flaws and expressing it through song. I just out there trying to spread that Kanye West energy. Kanye trying to get Kim back though.” Listen to “Alone” below.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey divorced in 2018 after eight years of marriage. The singer shared a rare photo of herself and boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, on Tuesday (Feb. 15). The couple has been together for five years, perhaps Mariah was sending out a reminder!

Meanwhile, during a recent interview Nick Cannon, currently expecting his eighth child, discussed whether his children were planned.

“I’m going to take full responsibility,” Nick explained to Dr. Laura Berman on The Language of Love podcast. “Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child.”

He explained he had a conversation with every woman he has a child with about “how amazing” it would be for them to have a child. Nick Cannon concluded: “So, in saying that, I would say that they’re all planned.”

